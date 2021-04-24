Condition Orange fire risk in place

The Department of Agriculture are reminding members of the public a Condition Orange fire risk notice is in place until 12pm on Monday.

Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded that vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.

Forest visitors should not use barbeques or open fires at any stage.

The risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels, such as dead grasses, heather and gorse, exist.

Based on recent fire activity, ignition risks appears to be focussed on areas with public access.

