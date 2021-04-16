Deputy Whitmore launches survey for businesses in Wicklow

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore has this week launched a Wicklow Business Survey and is inviting business owners across county Wicklow to take part.

Launching the survey, Deputy Whitmore says…

“During our third and longest COVID lockdown, now is an important time to really ask on the ground how small, local businesses in county Wicklow are doing.

“Covid 19 has had a huge impact on small local businesses which many people rely as a source of employment and for goods and services. Whether it’s the local hairdressers, mechanics or butchers, an online craft shop or bookshop, the pandemic is affecting everyone differently and the impact has not been felt equally across all sectors or regions.

“I’ve had so many emails from business owners across Wicklow, ranging from bookshops, to beauty salons, the live events sector and sports companies, all hugely affected by restrictions. While there have been many Government supports and support coming from Wicklow County Council, there are many businesses that have fallen between the cracks and is causing a lot of anxiety for many owners who have put so much of their own time and money into building their business.



“I am calling on any business owner in county Wicklow to take part in the 10-minute survey which will be used (confidentially) to build a case for more targeted supports to businesses in the area. Crucially, the survey will help identify what Government supports have worked but also what specific supports businesses need to either continue trading, to reopen or to manage the transition as the economy reopens.

“The health of the small business sector reflects the overall health of our local economies and our national economic performance.

“For anyone interested they can access the Business survey at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2WDL6PD or contact me at jennifer.whitmore@oireachtas.ie”