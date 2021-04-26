Extras required for Disney movie “Disenchanted”

Clocktower Productions is seeking roles for the motion picture project entitled “Disenchanted,” a new feature-length motion picture project to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, filming in Dublin, Ireland between May and August 2021. Clocktower is committed to diverse, inclusive casting.

Submissions for non-descript roles will be accepted for all performers, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law, subject to legitimate casting objectives.

For further information visit MovieExtras.ie

