Five-year outdoor recreation plan launched for County Wicklow

A major new strategy for the county’s outdoor recreational resources has launched by Wicklow County Council and the Wicklow Outdoor Recreation Committee.

The County Wicklow Outdoor Strategy 2020 to 2025 is a blueprint for realising the county’s outdoor recreation potential. The strategy will guide the future direction and actions for the Wicklow Outdoor Recreation Committee.

The four pillars to deliver the goals and actions set out in the Strategy are:

Planning and Collaboration – all agencies on board, all respected and all contributing. Increased awareness – educating about environmental responsibility and making sure everything carried out under this strategy protects or enhances our natural environment. Resources – planning, financial resources and Human Resources that are required to succeed in rollout. Animating the outdoors – this is telling Wicklow’s recreation story – bringing it to life – crossing social media, marketing and public relations.

During the next five years, the goals and actions of this Strategy are about consolidating the recreation resources in County Wicklow and making sure it is working efficiently to deliver economically to the locality, in recreation terms for users and in an environmentally responsible way.

Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, said: “The Outdoor Recreation Strategy acknowledges the tremendous value in our county’s outdoor recreation resources. It recognises that continuing to work in partnership with all the stakeholders is the most effective way for all to benefit from these resources, which are particular valuable resources during these times”.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Pat Kennedy, stated: “Implementing this Strategy will demonstrate what can happen when we all work together. Different stakeholders will have different roles to play, supporting and engaging, development, marketing and promotion, sharing with visitors and developing our recreation amenities.”

For further information please contact Carol Coad, Outdoor Recreation Officer: ccoad@wicklowpartnership.ie