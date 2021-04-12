fbpx

Gardai investigate accident on Baltinglass to Castledermot road

Gardai are investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday last the 10th of April, on the Castledermot-Baltinglass road between 8:00am and 8:30am in which one of the drivers involved failed to remain at the scene.

Gardai are looking to speak to the driver of what they believe to be a grey/silver Audi, possibly a 2012 year.

There was a body kit on this car and the passenger wing mirror was missing.

There is further damage done to the front of the car.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Castledermot Garda Station on 059 9144112, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

