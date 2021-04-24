Gardai urge motorists over parking at visitor spots

Gardai are urging motorists to be mindful when parking at amenities and beaches over the week-end.

Last week-end Gardai handed out a large number of fixed penalty notices for illegal and dangerous parking at a number of beauty spots and beaches.

Kilmacurragh, Magheramore and Roundwood were particularly busy last week-end.

Gardai are expecting a large number of visitors at locations throughout the county due to the good weather.

Visitors to Luggala are reminded that as of today (Saturday April 24) the car park will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said:

“If you are availing of the public amenities in the uplands or at the beaches, please park properly for the safety of other road users and to allow emergency services access to assist anyone who finds themselves in need of such assistance.”