Gardai urge motorists to think before parking

As of last Monday (April 12) the Covid-19 5km from your home was lifted, meaning people could travel within their own county and 20 km from your home if your home is close to another county.

As a result it means more traffic with people visiting beaches and beauty spots throughout the county.

Gardai are urging motorists to be mindful when parking, if visiting public amenities and no parking is available please do not park in a manner likely to cause obstruction or danger.

Motorists are also being reminded not to park or block entrances to woodlands and forestries as it could restrict access for Emergency services and the Wicklow/Dublin Mountain Rescue.

A large number of fixed penalty notices were issued to motorists on Saturday at visitor spots throughout the county.