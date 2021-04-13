Good news for Gaelscoil na Lochanna Blessington

Councillor Edward Timmins has welcomed the news today that SAPM (Site Acquisition and Property Management) has recently signed an agreement to purchase a c. 4 acre site at Kilmalum, Blessington – in order to address the permanent needs for Gaelscoil na Lochanna, Blessington .

Councillor Timmins said:

“The acquisition will be subject to planning permission.

We should shortly be in a position to send the file forward so that architectural planning might commence. We will keep all parties posted on further developments.”