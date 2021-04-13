fbpx

Good news for Gaelscoil na Lochanna Blessington

Councillor Edward Timmins has welcomed the news today that SAPM (Site Acquisition and Property Management) has recently signed an agreement to purchase a c. 4 acre site at Kilmalum, Blessington – in order to address the permanent needs for Gaelscoil na Lochanna, Blessington .

Councillor Timmins said:

“The acquisition will be subject to planning permission.

We should shortly be in a position to send the file forward so that architectural planning might commence. We will keep all parties posted on further developments.”

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Arrests made in Baltinglass and Blessington following drug seizure

Prem Group invest €7.4 million in Wicklow Hotel

Blessington Greenway to benefit from €6.4m in Government funding for 2021

Blessington in the running to be crowned Ireland’s most enterprising town in the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards

John West boost Blessington Ladies GAA funds despite Féile cancellation

Four Wicklow charities receive Aldi Community Grants donations

Please contact us for use of this image