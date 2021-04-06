Grow it Forward Wicklow

In partnership with Healthy Ireland and Libraries Ireland, GIY (Grow it Yourself), is providing free food growing kits to all the libraries to give away to anyone interested in growing food at home.

As the days brighten all of us are looking for things to do and what better way than growing your own healthy and nutritious food from seed?

So contact your local library today to sign up and get started. You don’t have to be a library member but this is a great chance to join because as well as a free Grow It Forward e-book, you’ll have access to thousands of gardening and cookery books and magazines so you can continue to develop your new hobby.

Each food growing pack includes seeds for beetroot, carrots, salad leaves, peas and tomatoes; a guide to help grow them and a postcard and gift tags to help share them. Those who sign up will also receive regular e-mails with growing support, video clips and ideas for how to ‘grow it forward’ by passing on seeds, seedlings or produce in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Don’t delay as kits are limited.Please contact your local library by phone or email.www.wicklow.ie/Library-services