Harris welcomes additional accommodation for Wicklow secondary schools

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Education that substantial additional modular accommodation will be provided for four Wicklow secondary schools in autumn 2021.

Minister Harris said:

“I welcome the announcement by the Department of Education that confirms additional modular classrooms and facilities are to be provided for Colaiste Croabh Abhainn in Kilcoole, Woodbrook College in Bray, Blessington Community College and St Kevin’s Community College in Dunlavin.

These new classrooms and facilities were procured centrally by the Department of Education from a number of modular accommodation providers. The knowledge that this accommodation will be delivered in autumn 2021 will provide much needed relief to students, staff and the wider school community and allow for many additional places for first year students.”

The following accommodation is to be provided under the Department of Education’s framework of modular accommodation:

Blessington Community College

1* Unit 7 (Unit 7 consists of Post Primary – 2 Class SEN on ground floor; 2 x 56m2 classrooms & 2 x 49m2 classrooms on first floor;)

Colaiste Croabh Abhainn, Kilcoole

1* Unit 2 (Unit 2 consists of Specialist Room and toilets on ground floor; two classrooms and toilets on first floor)

1 * Unit 3 (Unit 3 consists of Large Specialist Room & Prep Area on ground floor; two classrooms, toilets and store on first floor)

St Kevin’s Community College, Dunlavin

1* Unit 2 (Unit 2 consists of Specialist Room and toilets on ground floor; two classrooms and toilets on first floor)

1 * Unit 3 (Unit 3 consists of Large Specialist Room & Prep Area on ground floor; two classrooms, toilets and store on first floor)

Woodbrook College, Bray

1* Unit 2 (Unit 1 consists of Post Primary, 4 classrooms; 2 classrooms and toilets on each floor -two storey)

1* Unit 7 (Post Primary – 2 Class SEN on ground floor; 2 x 56m2 classrooms & 2 x 49m2 classrooms on first floor)