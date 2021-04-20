It’s a YES for Lockdown proposal

Last Saturday Lara Emanuelle Simoes Braga thought she was heading out for a photoshoot at Parnell Memorial Park in Rathdrum with her boyfriend Sam.

Sam organised the photoshoot as a present for Lara’s birthday, so she was excited but had no idea of what was about to happen.

As the picture shows above Sam got down on one knee and proposed, and as you can see from the picture below it was a big yes.

Lara who could not hide her delight posted on Social media:

” I said YES! Sam O’Neill, I said yes to my Fofinho, to my best friend!

I said YES to my boyfriend, my honey, my babe, my partner, my fiancé.

Hey babe I love you!Your smile just made my day. I am over the moon. My tears are because of the happiness you bring to my life everyday.

My present. My prince who God prepared to my dreams and I never imagined it could come true. You are my dream come true. My love. My precious hug.My brilliant future. My family.Holding your hands I know you will never let it down. I know you will be there, and I will be there for you, forever.I love you b.

17/04 the day God brought me to this world.17/04 our day for life.”

Sam and Brazilian Lara both now live in Rathdrum, Sam works at Genke in Sandyford while Lara works at Casey’s Centra on the Main Street.

Lara is also studying for her degree in business at Independent College in Dublin.

The happy lady has not seen her family for the last 3 years, they hope to visit Brazil next December with all going well and of course wedding arrangements will also be made as the couple will be married in Lara’s homeland.