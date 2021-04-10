fbpx

It’s AOK for Rathdrum girl Anna Mae

11-year-old Anna Mae Doyle, from Rathdrum got to ring the famous bell at Crumlin’s Children’s hospital this week, marking an end of her chemotherapy and saying goodbye to her tumour which she had called Gerald.

Anna Mae’s Aunty Ailbhe said “Thursday marked 9 months to the day when Anna Mae was diagnosed with having cancer, she rang that bell proud and loud”.

Her former childminder Hayley Jameson from Glenealy, who now lives in Canada said “Anna Mae is my idol, I am so delighted and proud for her, I miss her so much and would love to give her a big squeeze, she is my Anna Banana.”

Anna Mae also made the news at Christmas when Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy made a virtual visit to the children Crumlin.

