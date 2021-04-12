Join Network Ireland Wicklow for a night on ‘How to overcome Imposter Syndrome’

Is imposter syndrome holding you back from achieving your true potential? Are you avoiding putting yourself forward for opportunities? Do you compare yourself to others and find yourself falling short?

On the 13th April, Network Ireland Wicklow will host an evening dedicated to combatting imposter syndrome. The keynote speaker on the night will be Happiness at Work expert Aoife O’Brien.

Speaking about the session, Aoife explained: “Up to 70% of people experience imposter syndrome at some stage in their career. It impacts both men and women, but we deal with it in very different ways. It can impact our career progression, how much we earn, whether we remain in an organisation.

“During this interactive presentation, I’ll explain what imposter syndrome is, how it shows up, who gets it, and what steps we can take to manage and overcome it.”

This event is not the only one being hosted by Network Ireland Wicklow in the month of April.

All details for these events and registration forms can be found on Eventbrite.com under Network Ireland Wicklow.

Businesswoman of the Year Awards

Applications are now open for the Businesswoman of the Year awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that Network Ireland Wicklow have run these awards. The categories for this year are:

• Solo Businesswoman

• Emerging New Business

• Established Business

• Employee – Rising Star

• Employee – Shining Star

• Creative Professional

• STEM

• Power Within Champion

The entry deadline is strictly Friday 16th April 2021, with interviews scheduled to take place at the end of April.

For more information on the awards and to enter visit https://networkireland.ie/award-categories/

Become a Member of Network Ireland

To support female entrepreneurship in Wicklow, Network Ireland are reducing their annual subscription (for 2021 only) from €195 to €136.50, representing a 30% discount. Benefits of membership include:

• Access to the monthly newsletter

• Profile on social media

• Access to a highly supportive WhatsApp group

• Monthly coffee mornings

• Pitch-in-person opportunity

• Monthly speaker events

• National mentoring programme

• Self-development with lunch and learn sessions

• Community and tribe to support you and your business succeed

• Access to national Network Ireland events

If you would like to join, you can contact Membership Officer Dawn at wicklow@networkireland.ie for more information.