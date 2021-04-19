Lacken Kilbride club notes week April 19th

Lotto

Well done to all involved in the Club Pre-Paid Lotto and a special thank you Father Padraig McDermott and Reverend Leonard Rudduck who helped with the draw.

Everything passed off without any glitches, thanks to Grace Haughian for managing the YouTube and Facebook feed and Barry Hamilton who was on hand to record the event with his camera.

The uptake from the community has been phenomenal and will greatly assist in levelling the club pitch in the coming months.

The bad news is that there was no winner!!

The first draw for €1800, the winning numbers were:

10, 18, 27, 28 – NO WINNER

Second Draw for €1850

09, 10, 16, 26

Third Draw for €1900

11, 26, 27, 31

The next draw takes place Sunday the 25th of April at 7PM and the jackpot will be €1950, again, the draw will be live streamed.

We are still accepting entries

Although the lotto has started, late entries are more than welcome, your numbers will still be entered into the next 35 draws. So, if you or anyone you know would like to get involved, send a mail to lackenkilbridegaaclub@gmail.com and we will email you a link to complete the application online.

Juvenile Training – Recommences

Thankfully training restarts on the new pitch from Monday the 26th of April at 6.30PM – Donal Gahan will head the Juvenile’s this year, if you have any queries, Donal can be reached on 0879792354 or Donal.gahan@hotmail.com – we are always on the lookout for volunteers such as, Covid Supervisors, Coaches and parents who can help in any way possible. Please give Donal a call or send him an email.

We will most likely run two training sessions, on Monday and Wednesday this year in order to try and catch up on our skills! More news on that to follow.