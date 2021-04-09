Library Service launches “Spring into Storytime”

Wicklow County Council Library Service is organising a series of virtual events and activities as part of the Public Libraries’ annual ‘Spring into Storytime’.

The programme launched on April 1st promises to bring the magic of storytime to homes across the county. All of the virtual events and activities are based around reading and listening to stories which families can enjoy at home.

It provides an ideal opportunity for children to take time to enjoy a variety of stories through online story times by library staff and authors and experience reading as an activity which is fun, entertaining and allows families to share this happy time together.

Reading with children and access to books has many important long-term benefits. Children who develop an interest in stories and reading have been found to have greater self-esteem and well-being, greater creativity and imagination, better social and health outcomes, and an overall better quality of life as they get older.

The ‘Spring into Storytime’ initiative is a creative way in which children’s literacy skills can be developed.

The following events will be part of Wicklow’s ‘Spring into Storytime’ programme:

Monster Book Quiz for schools with Sarah Webb and Alan Nolan on Friday 23 rd April

April Family Quiz with Sarah Webb and Alan Nolan on Saturday 24 th April

April Zoom Storytimes for Junior and Senior Infant classes on request from County Wicklow primary schools or early education providers.

Author Visit by Ronan Moore, author of Irishology, Irishography and Young Fionn

Regular Bedtime Stories on library social media for young children.

Saturday morning Storytimes online.

Crafting sessions via social media platforms

To take part in ‘Spring Into Storytime’, our social media channels for Instagram Wicklowlibraries and Facebook Wicklow County Council Library Service. You can also visit www.librariesireland.ie where online storytimes from library staff all over Ireland will be uploaded.