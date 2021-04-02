Live interview with award winning young filmmaker from Wicklow

On the back of his recent success, Wicklow filmmaker Seán Treacy will be taking part in a live interview tonight at 7pm with Teresa Murphy Moore, owner of Yoga Sacred Space in Wicklow Town.

Teresa will be speaking to Seán about life and youth, as well as how he became a huge fan of yoga after spending time filming some of Teresa’s studio classes.

Seán is the proud recipient of a Highly Commended for Cinematography award for his film ‘Horizons’ at this year’s Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards.

His YouTube channel ‘Stellar’ has over 24 thousand subscribers. Sean also has a filmmaking account containing his award-winning short films.

Teresa Murphy Moore fell in love with yoga at the age of 14, and has committed to the practice of yoga ever since. She has over 20 years experience teaching inspiring people of all ages to learn the discipline of yoga, and holds a training qualification from the Masters of Yoga at the Yoga Vidya Dham Gurukul Nasik (Yoga University) in India.

To watch the interview tonight, visit Teresa’s Instagram page @Teresamurphymoore at 7pm when she will be broadcasting live.