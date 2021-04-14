N11/M11 Improvement Scheme Update

The N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme is progressing through Phases 1 to 4 of the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) Project Management Guidelines (PMG’s).

Today (14 April ) the Project Team released Update Bulletin No.7 on the scheme website, entitled “Phase 2 Short-Listed Corridors Interim Update”.

The update provides details of the refined areas for the retained corridors. These refined corridors are now available to view through an interactive web mapping browser, which can be accessed by clicking on a link on the scheme website www.n11m11.ie .

The Stage 2 Assessment of these retained corridors is ongoing and it is expected that the results of this assessment and the emerging preferred option will be published early Quarter 3 of 2021.

The Bulletin and further information on the project can be found on the scheme website at www.n11m11.ie

The project team remains available to interested parties and members of the public to deal with any queries or issues arising on the project by emailing n11m11@arup.com or at the contact details contained in the Bulletin.