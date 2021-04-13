Neary welcomes extra buses for school children in Greystones/Kilcoole/Newcastle

Social Democrats Cllr Jodie Neary has welcomed news from Dublin Bus that they have put in place an extra 84 bus service for school children in the mornings and in the afternoons in response to concerns parents have raised regarding the continued Saturday service during Level 5 restrictions.

“Since school has returned in full capacity more school children have been using the 84 to get to and from Bray. Yesterday, during the first day back, many parents reported that multiple buses were passing school children by due to lack of spaces available on the bus when taking into account social distancing measures.

“Despite schools reopening, the bus schedule had stayed the same in a Saturday time schedule and remained at 25% capacity due to Level 5 restrictions. In response to the frustrations by parents and school children I contacted the Area Manager in Dublin Bus and they have confirmed that since yesterday (Monday April 13th) they have added an additional 84 service in the mornings from Newcastle at 7:50am and in the afternoon leaving Blackrock at 14:45, usually arriving in Bray Station at approximately 15:40.

“I am also getting in touch with Go Ahead regarding capacity on the 184 which is not run by Dublin Bus and which are still using single decker buses and I hope an improvement there can be made.

“Dublin Bus have also confirmed to me that they have staff monitoring loading on buses at Bray Station and will continue to monitor capacity this week. The Area Manager has also confirmed that he will respond in future to any concerns about capacity to make sure school children are catered to” concludes Cllr Neary.