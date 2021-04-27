Project Man: Nutrition and lifestyle for the modern man

Meet Tiernan Dillon, the man running the first of its kind – an online nutrition and lifestyle coaching business catered to men.

Created as a space for men to come together, support each other and learn life long skills for staying in shape, Tiernan runs eight-week training programmes tailored for men who want to lose a couple of stone, or for those looking to fuel their body for enhanced sports performance.

Tiernan was inspired to set up Project Man when he found many weight loss programmes and communities catered towards women, but none designed with men in mind.

“Although the principle of fat loss is the same for men and women, I felt it was important for men to have a space they could work in,” Tiernan said.

“For a lot of guys, weight loss is one thing, but what I keep hearing from my clients is how this program has helped them mentally.”













Project Man is not just about weight-loss according to Tiernan. The training programme also focuses and promotes the powerful knock-on effects that it can have on men when they lose weight and meet their target goals.

Tiernan continued: “It can give a man renewed confidence; he is walking differently, talking differently, he has more energy for the kids, he is more productive in work, his love life starts to improve.

“Its such a powerful thing to get a handle on your physical self through nutrition and movement. I really love what I do and I’m on a mission to empower as many men as possible with these tools that will keep them in shape for life.”

Project Man’s next programme is open for bookings now and judging by the results so far it seems to be helping many men go from strength to strength.

For more information or to sign up visit www.projectman.ie.