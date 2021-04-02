fbpx

Scoil Chonglais approved for much needed additional accommodation

FG Councillor for the Baltinglass MD,  Cllr Avril Cronin, has said that the much needed additional accommodation for  Scoil Chonglais has finally been approved. 

Speaking on the announcement, Cllr Cronin said, ” Today, Scoil Chonglais has received  welcomed news, with the approval of additional accommodation for the school. 

The approved accommodation includes 3 general classrooms, 1 textiles room, 1 music room , 1 DGG room , 1 Home Economics room , 2 Science labs, 1 Prep area and 2 Classroom SEN base.

Cllr Cronin said, ” There is currently  a high  demand for places at the school and the additional accommodation will  cater for this demand going forward .  Scoil Chonglais is part of the KWETB and  is in the heart of Baltinglass, serving a huge catchment area right across West and South West Wicklow”

” I would particularly like to welcome the addition of the 2 SEN base classrooms. There is currently a lack of  SEN base classrooms in secondary schools in West Wicklow and this has resulted in many students travelling to Carlow or Kildare to attend a school that can provide the appropriate supports”.

Cllr Cronin said, ” I would like to commend that Principal and staff at Scoil Chonglais for their ongoing efforts and determination in seeking this addition to the school. The staff   at Scoil Chonglais strive to encourage students in every aspect of their school life whether it be in the classroom or with extra curricular activities” .

