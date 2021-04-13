Service resumes for Arklow First Responders

John Summers of the Arklow First Responders has announced that the life saving group are back to help the local community.

John said:

“After more than a year of us being unable to respond to our community due to the pandemic, we’re happy to announce that as of midnight tonight (Monday, April 12) we will again be responding to cardiac emergencies in our community.



Unfortunately we are unable to attend all our emergency categories as we did pre Covid-19.

For the foreseeable future we will only be dispatched to Cardiac Arrest and Choking calls by the National Ambulance Service. We hope to return to full service again when NAS and Government guidelines permit.



For us to return we needed to be upskilled in the use of extra PPE protocols to protect our Volunteers and You the patient. We’d like to express sincere Thanks to our CEO liam stewart for all his guidance and support in getting us responding again.



Understandably it is not feasible for all our volunteers to return at this time due family commitments and other personal reasons, however our smaller team of responders will endeavour to be available when needed.



To conclude we’d like Thank You our community for your continued support and over the past year especially.”