Sports stars bring fitness into homes and schools in Wicklow

Irish world boxing champion Kellie Harrington and track and field Olympian, David Gillick will be coming online to homes and schools throughout Wicklow and beyond over the coming months until summer holidays begin.

Joining the Fyffes Fit Squad team, Kellie and David will broadcast their approach to exercise and fitness in a 12-weeks programme intended to encourage children to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Created so parents and teachers can also participate, content will include new workout routines, warm-up exercises and cool-down stretches as well as tips on overall wellbeing and healthy-eating recipes.

Believed by Kellie and David to be “more important now during lockdown than at any time previously”, the 20-minutes long series of videos will see a new production released each Tuesday and Thursday all free to view on the www.fyffesfitsquad.ie website.

Described as ‘a fun and easy way to keep children fit and active’, live Fit Squad sessions have been attended by over 840 children in Wicklow schools since its launch three year ago.