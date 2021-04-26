St. Patrick’s Club notes week April 26th

It has been a long wait but we are delighted for the return of juveniles to our pitches this week. In order for the return to run efficiently please make sure you all sign in or register with www.foireann.ie for every training session and fill out the online questionnaire.

Registration for our ‘Little Warriors Nursery’ will be held on May 1st from 10-11. The Little Warriors Nursery will commence every Saturday morning from 10-11 starting from May 8th. The intro to Gaelic Games is perfect for all young kids between the ages of 4-6 who want to begin taking part. Kids can enjoy learning the sport in a fun and family-friendly environment. For more information text our GPO Conor Daly 089 252 5877 or Joanne Kavanagh 085 168 2619. All newcomers welcome.

We invite all U17 (Born 2004/2005) footballers to restart Training Monday 26th at 5.45pm to start at 6pm sharp in Dunbur in line with government guidelines. Bring gumshields gloves your own water bottle. The u15 boys will also be returning to training on May 30th. Our u14 girls football team will have their first training session of the year on Tuesday April 26th, with the u8 and the u10 girls beginning training this Saturday morning May 1st. Camogie for u12 and u14 training in EGS will take place on Thursday April 29th. All newcomers welcome.

The Lidl rewards scheme has really helped our ladies football section. Big thank you to everyone who signed up and gave us rewards. We are thrilled to get 2 sets of jerseys for our ladies section. You’re an amazing bunch.

The return of the juvenile section also means the re-opening of our great club shop outside. We will be stocking our famous hats, shorts, socks, tops, shorts, helmets and sliotars. Credit card facilities available. Social distancing applies.

Our online club lotto took place last Monday the 19th April, The numbers were 3,8,22,27 with the bonus being 17. There were no winners for our match 5 or 4 jackpot. Congratulations to Stephen McNulty who won the match 3 jackpot collecting €250. All tickets can be purchased online or from our online Mobile Lotto Sellers Eddie Leonard 086 8349272, Don Griffin 086 8281808 and John Smith 086 8130477.

We are currently recruiting online mobile lotto sellers. If interested in assisting with the online mobile lotto selling please pm the page. The St Patrick’s GAA Club fundraising lotto draws which run on a weekly basis play a huge part in the clubs fundraising efforts.

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter StPatsGAAWick.

We can’t wait to see you all back on the field!