Steering Group set up for Bray Harbour regeneration project

A Steering Group has been established to work with the consultants, councillors and stakeholders to help progress the Bray Harbour Regeneration project.

The consultants – RPS – will now consider, refine and agree the options with a view to identifying the preferred redevelopment option for the Bray Harbour which will see the project move to the planning phase.

An update to members of Bray Municipal District said funding of €7.14m had been announced for the Bray Harbour Area Integrated Regeneration Project from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

The project, it said, would unlock the great potential of Bray Harbour and surrounding area. The funding of €7.14m represents 75 per cent of the projected cost of the project with 25 per cent match funding required.

The works will include:

Review potential for harbour wall extension, dredging of the waterbody

Amenity and Public Realm: Extend amenity areas, improve street lighting, paving, parking, cycle provision and sporting facilities

Promenade Board Walk linking the Promenade with the harbour

Relocation of boat storage to the north of the harbour.

RPS Consultants were engaged to carry out a Technical Feasibility Study to determine the feasibility of developing options that would enhance the hydraulic performance of Bray Harbour and ultimately enhance the area by acting as a focal point for the town of Bray addressing a set of objectives.

As part of this study a number of harbour improvement development options were considered by RPS in early consultation with key groups and these options have been presented by the consultants to user groups such as the Bray Harbour Joint Development Committee (BHJDC), land-based stakeholders such as residents and businesses and also the Bray elected members.