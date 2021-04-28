Three arrested by Garda National Immigration Bureau

This morning, Wednesday, 28th April, 2021, a search and arrest operation was undertaken by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) involving the searching of a total of six residential premises, five of which are located in County Dublin and one in County Wicklow.



This operation was undertaken as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group suspected of facilitating illegal immigration through the Common Travel Area.



Relevant investigations are being undertaken under the auspices of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force and are supported by Europol.



Immigration Enforcement within the UK’s Home Office undertook related searches this morning also.



In the course of this operational activity, suspected false documents, telephones, financial documentation, and cash was seized.



Three male adults, aged 52, 46 and 26, were arrested by personnel attached to GNIB, on suspicion of breaches of the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, relating to suspected involvement in facilitating a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.



The prisoners are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at a number of Dublin Garda Stations.



Speaking this morning on the investigation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Head of Organised & Serious Crime said:



“This operation was undertaken by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) with a view to protecting the common travel area operated by the UK and Ireland from being exploited by organised crime groups who are suspected to be involved in facilitating illegal immigration”.