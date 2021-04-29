Time to finally deliver a Skate Park in Bray

Wicklow Sinn Féin public representatives have said that the time to deliver a skate park for Bray is long overdue and have called on Wicklow County Council to immediately progress the issue.

Deputy Brady said “The search for a skatepark in Bray has been on-going for a number of years and many people have lobbied the council over the years to provide the amenity within the town. Bray is the only large urban centre in Wicklow without a skate park and the council needs to ensure that another generation of young skaters don’t have to continue campaigning on the issue.”

“In 2016 I worked with Bray Skateboarding Association and the council on the issue of delivering a skate park for the town. At that time the council identified 4 possible suitable locations, at Ballywaltrim Playground behind the library on the Boghall Road, the seafront, a green area adjacent to the Naylor’s Cove and the People’s Park in Little Bray.”

“An independent analysis of the 4 sites showed that the seafront was the best location for the skatepark. I strongly believe that this is still the best location and it’s an area that’s widely used by skaters currently. There may also be additional sites that could be looked at and I’m open to them.”

“The important thing is to get the issue back on the council agenda and finally deliver a skate park for Bray.”



Speaking on the issue Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien said, “It is fair to say that the Skating community in Bray have done everything that has ever been asked of them as they pursued the development of a Skate Park in Bray. Now it’s time for the Council to fulfil its role and honour its own commitment by choosing a location and building a skate park. Outdoor amenities are more important than ever and such a critical part of how we support young people to feel valued, to have fun and to improve physical and mental health.”

Cllr Grace McManus said “What a joy it is to see people enjoying skateboarding, rollerblading and other similar activities. I think it’s well agreed now that there’s so much potential to support this enjoyment with a proper facility, in a way that’s suitable for the community and of course the skateboarders themselves. I think the time is now to move on this, so that community of Bray can have something to look forward to after a very difficult year