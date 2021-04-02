Wicklow County Council launches “Keep well” photography competition

A special photography competition is being organised by Wicklow County Council as part of the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign.

The competition celebrates the themes of ‘Staying Connected and Minding Your Mood’ in the County Wicklow since the start of COVID-19.

The winner will receive a €100 voucher and four runners-up will receive €50 vouchers. Closing date for submissions is Wednesday 21st April 2021 at 5pm.

The Government Action Plan in response to COVID-19 acknowledges the importance of people maintaining their wellbeing and resilience to push through the sustained outbreak of the virus.

Most people’s lives have changed over the last number of months, their routines have been affected by the outbreak, in different ways and the ‘Keep Well’ campaign – supported through Healthy Ireland – has been bringing together advice from various agencies to help people take care of their mental health and wellbeing at this time.

Pictures submitted must be in landscape format, emailed to ccsdadmin@wicklowcoco.ie and must come with a title for the photograph, the name, address and phone number of the photographer and state clearly where the photograph was taken.

A selection of the photographs will be displayed online once the competition is over.

Further details and terms and conditions can be found on www.wicklow.ie

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, outlined the important message of staying connected with people, looking after other people and addressing their isolation, can help mental health and wellbeing.

He added: “It is so important at a time like this to stay connected to friends, family and community. We will get through this together by helping each other where and when we can. The key message is ‘Ask for help if needed – offer help if you can’”.