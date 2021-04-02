Wicklow Gardai take part in Operation Easter Egg

Gardaí from Wicklow Town took part in Operation Easter Egg on Thursday as a gesture of goodwill to local community groups and residential care homes called around and shared some Easter Treats.

Residents and Staff at First Care Blainroe and Knockrobin Hill Care homes were visited by Detective Sergeant Colm Corrigan and Garda Catherine O’ Rourke, who made the delivery to both residents and staff.

Easter eggs were also delivered to Wicklow Meals on Wheels, Wicklow Fire Services, Wicklow Ambulance Service as well as the local Direct Provision Centre.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said “It is a small token to some of those who have been working at the frontline over the past 12 months as well as those who have been unable to receive visitors during this pandemic.

We hope the roll out of the vaccination program gives hope for brighter days ahead.”

The donor wishes to remain anonymous.