Wicklow Golf Club Ladies hang up clubs for walking during lockdown

All golf clubs across Ireland were forced to close for both casual and competitive play since level five restrictions were implemented in December. As a result, Wicklow Golf Club, known for its popular golf and social buzz, has remained uncharacteristically empty for months.

For many of the club’s members, playing a round was their sole physical outlet. To play a full round would usually require around 15,000 steps to complete.

With both gyms and golf clubs closed, members were left at a loose end– so the club’s Ladies Committee decided to put together a little challenge.

To revitalise spirits during lockdown, the Ladies Committee offered a walking challenge to its members, tasking them to walk every single day.

“A huge part of our club life is not just the actual game of golf but also the great social committee the club offers,” says Lady Vice-Captain Ilona Madden. “Ladies would have in the past regularly organised meetings and get-togethers, but throughout 2020, many such events had to be cancelled. We are trying to keep our community spirits high and were looking to do something where everyone can be involved in a safe way.”

Joining Ilona and other committee members on the simple but effective walking challenge are a 30-strong group of lady members. As club members live across the county and beyond, each member walks in their own locality.

Each lady screenshots their steps completed after each walk and sends it into a group WhatsApp channel where they motivate each other to continue exercising.

“The golf club for many members is an important social outlet and vital not only for physical but also mental wellbeing,” says Lady Captain Clodagh Doyle. “We tried to create something where we can get the ladies involved, get active again and have a bit of interaction, but it had to be something that can be done in a safe and socially distanced way.”

The ladies carried out their challenge from the 15th of March until Easter Monday, and have accumulated a combined total of 9,885,000 steps – about the distance from Wicklow to Hong Kong.

To learn more about Wicklow Golf Club visit their website.