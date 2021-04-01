Wicklow house prices rise 3.5% as time to sell falls

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in county Wicklow has increased by 3.5% to €303,400 in the last three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Across the county, the average time taken to sell has reflected a national trend and fallen to five weeks from six between December and March, the Q1 REA Average House Price Index shows.

Average prices in Bray this period rose 2.9% to €360,000, with time to sell falling from four weeks to three. North East Wicklow prices rose 3.2% to €320,000, with time to sell remaining steady at four weeks.

“We have seen a definite increase in price across all properties in the market, this is due to a lack of supply and very high demand,” said Karl Tracey of REA Forkin, Bray.

During this period, prices in Wicklow town rose 0.6% to €322,000.

“We are seeing that quality properties are seeing instant bidding despite restrictions on viewings,” said Matt Forkin of REA Forkin, Wicklow.

Average prices in Blessington rose 5% this quarter to €315,000, with time to sell falling from six weeks to four. Baltinglass prices rose 8.1% to €200,000, and time to sell in the area fell by a fortnight to eight weeks.

“We are seeing very strong demand from buyers who have loan approval and who want a decision,” said Simon Murphy of REA Murphy Baltinglass and Blessington.

“The presence of Covid-19 restrictions on viewings is currently a deterrent to new listings for the open market.”

Nationally, average house prices rose by almost 2% over the past three months, despite the absence of physical viewing, in a marketplace which is seeing the lowest supply and the shortest time taken to sell in recent history.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by almost €4,500 over the past three months to €243,603 – representing an annual increase of 3.6%.

The average three bed semi is now reaching sale agreed after just five weeks on the market across the country – almost half the nine-week average this time last year.

Not having to schedule appointments has led to potential buyers making swift bidding decisions on the back of virtual viewings, speeding up the selling process according to REA.

The biggest rises in Q1 came in commuter counties as buyers move out further from the city in preparation for long-term hybrid working situations.

Dublin city experienced its biggest quarterly rise in over three years as the price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house rose by 1.5% to €438,500 during the past 12 weeks.

This represents an annual increase of 2.7% and means that the average Dublin three bed semi has now recovered to its December 2017 price level after a period of decreases, mainly in 2019.

Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford cities shared a combined increase of 1.2% in the past 12 weeks with prices rising by €3,000 to an average of €265,625.

Three bed semis in commuter counties rose 2.3% by almost €6,000 in the past three months to an average of €258,889 – with the average home selling in four weeks – down from a high of 11 a year ago.

As the flight to rural locations continues, prices in the rest of the country’s towns rose by over 2% in Q1 to €168,828.