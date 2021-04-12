fbpx

Wicklow Ladies 2021 Lidl National Football League fixtures

By Brian Lambert

Wicklow Ladies Senior Football team will start their National Football League campaign away to Longford on Sunday the 23rd of May.

Wicklow are place in Division 3B which is set up with four teams from Leinster.

Following the away trip to Longford Wicklow will then have two home games against Kildare and Laois.

Division 3B 
Round 1 23rd May 2021 
Laois (H) v  Kildare 
Longford (H) v Wicklow  
Round 2 30th May 2021 
Longford (H) v Laois
Wicklow (H)  v  Kildare  
Round 3 6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend)  
Kildare (H)  v Longford  
Wicklow (H)  v  Laois
Relegation Playoff 12th/13th June 2021  
Semi Finals  12th/13th June 2021 
Finals  26th/27th June 2021 

