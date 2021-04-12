Wicklow Ladies 2021 Lidl National Football League fixtures

By Brian Lambert
Wicklow Ladies Senior Football team will start their National Football League campaign away to Longford on Sunday the 23rd of May.
Wicklow are place in Division 3B which is set up with four teams from Leinster.
Following the away trip to Longford Wicklow will then have two home games against Kildare and Laois.
|Division 3B
|Round 1
|23rd May 2021
|Laois (H)
|v Kildare
|Longford (H)
|v Wicklow
|Round 2
|30th May 2021
|Longford (H)
|v Laois
|Wicklow (H)
|v Kildare
|Round 3
|6th June 2021 (Bank Holiday Weekend)
|Kildare (H)
|v Longford
|Wicklow (H)
|v Laois
|Relegation Playoff
|12th/13th June 2021
|Semi Finals
|12th/13th June 2021
|Finals
|26th/27th June 2021