Wicklow lifeboat crews rescued 55 people last year

The RNLI is launching its Mayday Mile fundraiser as the charity’s rescue figures for 2020 show that volunteer lifeboat crews at its lifeboat stations in Wicklow launched 42 times and brought 55 people to safety. The RNLI operates two lifeboat stations in the county at Arklow and Wicklow. Nine of those launches were carried out in the hours of darkness.

Nationally, over half (53%) of the charity’s 945 lifeboat launches took place in the months of June, July and August. Volunteer lifeboat crews are getting ready for what they expect will be a busy summer with people continuing to holiday at home. Last year, with the country dealing with restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic, lifeboat crews were still busy, bringing 1,145 people to safety.

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign begins on Saturday 1 May and runs throughout the month. Lifesavers are calling on supporters to join the Mayday Mile and cover the distance for the charity in any way they chose to raise vital funds to help lifeboat crews continue their work. Sign up at RNLI.org/SupportMayday

Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Mary Aldridge said, ‘Our lifeboat crews will be on call as always over the summer as they are throughout the year. We are very grateful for the support we get from the public, which goes to fund our lifeboats, our training and the equipment. We have been on call throughout the pandemic and our volunteer crews have had to get familiar with wearing PPE on their rescues. The Mayday Mile is a fundraiser that anyone can do by signing up online and you can cover any distance short or far. In taking part you are helping to save lives at sea and supporting the lifeboat crews.’

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday

*Summer refers to the period of 1st June – 31st August 2020