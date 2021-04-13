Wicklow Mum writes children’s book to raise awareness

Wicklow Town Mother Wendy O’Neill has written a children’s book in an effort to raise awareness of her daughters rare condition.

Speaking to Wicklownews Wendy said:

“Leah-Alice was 9 months old when she was first diagnosed with Cyclic Neutropenia by Dr. Melanie Cotter who is the only haematologist in Ireland to look after children with rare white blood cell disorders.

Leah-Alice has a type of DNA (she is one of 5 in Ireland with it) which gives her Cyclic neutropenia, this means that her neutrophils cycle on a 21/24days basis lowering her immune system to these days.

With daily injections her levels are kept at an acceptable level and she is cared for by Temple Street Children’s Hospital which we visit every 3 months.

Her Daddy and I make sure Leah-Alice has everything she needs to grow up happy and healthy. Leah-Alice calls her blood sparkly blood and her doctor checks to make sure the sparkles are still there to make sure she dosnt have to stay in hospital.

We have learnt to look after Leah-Alice’s condition and she is a very happy little human with the help and support of our family and friends. I have written this short childrens book to create awareness about cyclic neutropenia and to try and help other children that may need to go to hospital and for it to be a positive experience.

With funding I will hopefully be printing my book soon. This book will be used to raise monies for Temple Streets hematology department helping with bone marrow failure.”

The Kindle edition of the book is now available on Amazon here