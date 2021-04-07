Wicklow sees further growth in eir’s 5G network

eir, the principal provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland, today announced the further expansion of Ireland’s largest 5G network, which now reaches more than 57% of the Irish population and is now available in Arklow, Greystones and Ashford, Co. Wicklow. This is in addition to other areas in Wicklow already covered by eir’s 5G network including; Tinahely, Delgany, Woodenbridge, Barnisky, Bray, Wicklow Town, Blessington and Baltinglass.

eir is rapidly expanding its 5G footprint across all 26 counties and is committed to the advancement of the network nationally. eir’s 5G network now spans 268 towns and cities, across 904 sites. This 5G network is complemented with 4G coverage across 99% of the population of Ireland.

eir, the largest investor in telecoms in Ireland, continues to roll out Ireland’s largest 5G network as part of its €1 billion capital investment programme.

With 5G, eir customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, stream high-definition content without buffering and enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming. Most significantly, 5G technology will substantially enhance business connectivity, allowing eir customers greater reliability, speed and connection.

eir CEO Carolan Lennonsaid: “As we continue to live with the Covid-19 pandemic, eir is acutely aware of the importance of connectivity for customers, for business owners and for the continuation of many aspects of our lives. Our dedicated teams are building a comprehensive 5G network for all customers and I am proud to see the rollout of eir’s 5G network continue at-pace, despite public health restrictions. The transformation of our mobile network ensures that eir offers the best coverage and connectivity to our customers in every corner of Ireland, enabling our customers to live, work and connect reliably and at speed, wherever they choose in the country.”

eir’s 5G service is available to eir customers on a range of 5G compatible devices including the new Samsung Galaxy S21, the iPhone 12, the OPPO Reno 4Z 5G and many more. eir’s 5G services offer the broadest range of devices available in Ireland and the best value plans with No Limits 5G Data included for only €49.99 for eir broadband customers.

eir’s 5G network is available in 268 towns and cities across Ireland: