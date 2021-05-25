Age Friendly car parking for Greystones

Age Friendly car parking spaces have been introduced in the Greystones Municipal District area.

These car spaces are reserved for older people who are identified in the County Wicklow Age Friendly strategy as those aged over 55 years.

The spaces are clearly marked out and signposted. Age Friendly parking spaces are similar to mother and baby car parking spaces in supermarkets and they are subject to normal parking fees. Motorists are asked to respect these courtesy spaces and leave them free for older people in the community who may need them.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, welcomed the age friendly spaces, saying: “As a dedicated supporter of the age friendly strategy, I am delighted to see new spaces set aside for the older people especially in these difficult times. Some older people are nervous going back into society but knowing that they won’t have to worry about finding parking may make the transition easier”.

Cathaoirleach of the Greystones Municipal District, Cllr Derek Mitchell, added: “The Greystones spaces are especially useful as customers with limited mobility can park closer to the shops. As an added incentive to encourage Social Distancing and assist pedestrians, the parking on Church Road has been replaced by seats and planters.”

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council and Chair of the Age Friendly Alliance, Mr Frank Curran, said: “It is crucial that we make our towns age friendly and these car spaces are one of the important steps needed to make our towns and villages more inclusive and welcoming”.

There are a number of age friendly car spaces in Arklow at the Castlepark car park and at the swimming pool as well as at four of the County Wicklow civic amenity sites. Brittas Bay Carpark also has age friendly parking as has the Council Buildings in Wicklow. Many more age friendly spaces will follow.

These special car spaces are strategically located close to central services and identified by older people as areas regularly used. Of course, if you are still young at heart and don’t consider yourself old, you can leave these car spaces for those who would benefit from them.

Age Friendly programme manager for Wicklow, Richella Wood, pointed out that highlighted that actions from the programme result from consultation with the older people sand it was important that we recognise the value of older people, listen to their views and act where we can on their needs.