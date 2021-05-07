Amira is the first Pure Mile Youth Ambassador

Amira Morgan Darcy was recently honoured by the Pure Project and has become the first Wicklow Pure Mile Youth Ambassador in recognition for all of her litter picks and cleanups of the beautiful Meetings of the Waters.



The Pure Mile is an environment/community initiative which encourages communities and groups living in rural areas to adopt a mile, or miles of road, and work together to keep these areas litter and rubbish free.



The 8-year-old girl first became aware of the amount of litter on the road verges when she started walking her local roads during lockdown and decided, enough was enough. Amira is usually assisted by her neighbour, Gigi, and Sid the dog, and their regular walks of the area now involve a litter pick of the local environment. She also created signs highlighting the beauty of the area and asking people not litter.



Pure recently presented Amira with her own Pure Mile Pack which included, Pure Mile signage, Pure Mile bags, gloves, litter pickers and Pure Mile high-vis vests, and they are also organising the removal of any rubbish collected by Amira. Later in the year Amira will be presented with a Pure Mile Certificate of Recognition for her work in Cleaning Up The Uplands and Pure Mile Youth Ambassador for Wicklow.



Amira Commented, ‘I’m happy and excited about being the first Pure Mile Youth Ambassador. I started litter picking in lockdown as I wanted to help the environment, because there was lots of litter everywhere.’



In March, the Pure Truck collected over 20 tonnes of rubbish from Wicklow/Dublin uplands. The majority of this litter and rubbish was gathered by Pure Mile Volunteers from hundreds of roads, verges, drains and ditches. There are now over 800 miles or roads, mountains, woodlands, valleys, and upland amenities, signed up to the 2021 Pure Mile Project.



Over 500 litter picks undertaken by individuals and family units, (all following Covid-19 guidelines) have already taken place, with over 2,000 bags of litter, rubbish, and dumping, removed from the Wicklow/Dublin environment, all by thousands of Pure Mile Volunteers.



Ian Davis, manager of Pure commented,

‘I’m delighted that Amira is receiving the recognition she deserves. It’s great to see someone so young showing environmental awareness and highlighting the issue of litter and dumping in the county.’



Pure provide all groups with Pure Mile signage, Pure Mile bags, gloves, litter pickers and Pure Mile high-vis vests, and they also remove all of the rubbish collected by the groups.



All groups who enter the Pure Mile are invited to the Pure Mile Gala Event, and all receive a Certificate of Participation, a selection of Native Irish Trees, and all groups feature in the Pure Mile Calendar, with over €5,000 worth of prize money provided to groups.



Registration for the 2022 Pure Mile will open again in November 2021. Further information on Pure can be found on www.pureproject.ie



TO REPORT DUMPERS AND DUMPING LO–CALL 1850 365 121

