Arklow RNLI aid fishing boat

Last Friday (May 14) at 9.18am the Irish Coast Guard requested the launch of Arklow Lifeboat.

Within minutes the volunteer crew had launched following a report that a fishing vessel was in danger of sinking 9 miles South, South East of Arklow near Courtown.

Our volunteers made their way to the area off Saleen Beach near Tara Hill, where our flank station Courtown RNLI had been tasked and was already on scene.

When Courtown RNLI had arrived on scene there were other fishing boats attempting to tow the vessel to safety and the stricken vessels crew had managed to stem the flow of water into the boat. Also on scene was Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 116.

Upon arrival, Arklows Trent Class Lifeboat Ger Tigchlearr was able to set up a tow and proceeded to tow the casualty vessel home to Arklow in calm seas.

The crew for this callout were, Coxswain Ned Dillon, Eddie Mc Elheron, Austin Gaffney, Craig O’Reilly and Dave Molloy.