Blessington’s Josh Gray releases new single

Back with his brand new single and ready for a summer full of happiness and hope, Josh Gray is delighted to announce the release of his brand new single ‘Too Comfortable’, set for release on May 21st.



Uptempo and catchy to the enth degree, with hints of Lauv and Jon Bellion thrown in for good measure, ‘Too Comfortable’ was written in collaboration with Lewis Gardiner (Ellie Goulding, Twin Atlantic) and Ryan Lawrie (KOOLKID, BTS), the track is about growing in self-confidence, being comfortable in your own skin, and ridding yourself of social and societal pressures.



“Too Comfortable is about, finally waking up to who you are and being almost 100% okay with it” Gray explains of the track’s core message, “It’s something I’ve always struggled with for most my life is always trying to run before I can walk and putting stupid pressure on myself to be this type of way or try and meet unrealistic standards were faced with today”.



When writing the track’s lyrics, Gray found himself drawing on the importance of popularity in his life growing up, and how what once seemed so important had with time faded in irrelevance. “When I was younger I always ran after the idea of being the most popular guy in the room and being this super interesting person at parties who everyone wants to be around” Gray adds of the track’s origin, “now that I’m that little bit older I find all of that carry on isn’t the right way to look at things. What really matters in life is being true to yourself and not trying to shape yourself into something else for the sake of what other people might think of you or value you”.



‘Too Comfortable’ marks Josh Gray’s seventh solo release since his debut solo project in 2018. From there, Gray has grown from strength to strength in just three short years, with his ear for fresh, current pop-stylings and sounds key to his success in the ever-changing pop landscape. In 2019, Josh signed to the Concord family, affording Josh the ability to further define and mould his signature pop sound.



Tracks such as ‘Imagine’ and ‘Be My Excuse’, which have each seen widespread success on both radio and streaming and have catapulted Gray to the fore of pop music in Ireland. Gray’s previous single ‘Hold On’, a cover of the Wilson Phillips hit, was one of his best received yet, amassing over 3.4 million impressions on Irish radio and reaching No.4 of Irish Radio’s Breaker Chart. The track also saw Gray make his debut in the Homegrown Top 20 chart, alongside big hitters such as James Vincent McMorrow, Denise Chaila and Niall Horan.



With more singles in the pipeline for 2021, ‘Too Comfortable’, full of positivity, energy and a catchy chorus, is the perfect track to kickstart summer and those sunny days with friends once more.

‘Too Comfortable’ is released on May 21st 2021.