Callout for craft makers, designers & consumers in Co Wicklow

A Five-Year Craft Strategy for Co. Wicklow is currently being developed, with the aim of creating a sustainable craft economy within the county and actively encouraging the awareness, training, development and growth of craft in Co. Wicklow.

Following an open tender, County Wicklow Partnership appointed Arts Leaders Associates, a Wicklow-based creative enterprise, to research and deliver a Craft Strategy for Co. Wicklow 2021-2026.

The strategy will cover a broad range of topics and will be informed by in-depth engagement with Craft Makers/Designers and Craft Consumers from all over Co. Wicklow. A number of semi-structured interviews have already taken place with Wicklow-based and Irish Craft Makers/Designers as well as with Irish and international craft and design organisations.

The strategy will examine key areas including:

The Craft Industry & Infrastructure

Marketing, Branding, Promotion & Awareness of Craft

Education, Training & Support

Craft Tourism

Arts Leaders Associates are now asking for as many Craft Makers, Designers and Consumers of craft to contribute to this Craft Strategy by completing their Online Surveys, which have been designed to help build a detailed picture of the craft sector in Wicklow.

One survey specifically invites “Craft Makers/Designers” operating in Co. Wicklow to share their thoughts, experiences and challenges while the other is aimed at “Craft Consumers”, and anyone else with an interest in Co. Wicklow craft.

The data from these surveys will be analysed by Arts Leaders Associates, and the findings will directly inform the development of a Craft Strategy for Co. Wicklow. Each survey is expected to take between 20 – 25 minutes to complete.

Click here to complete the Craft Maker/Designer Survey

Click here to complete the Craft Consumer Survey

The deadline for responses is Sunday 30th May, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://artsleaders.ie/co-wicklow-craft-strategy-survey/

This project is funded through the LEADER Rural Development Fund 2014 – 2020, County Wicklow Partnership and Wicklow County Council.

