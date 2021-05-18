Carnew notes week May 18th

SYMPATHY

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of Paddy Behan, The Corner, Shillelagh who died during the week and was buried on Friday in Shillelagh.

To the family and relatives of Sydney Stephen’s, Cookstown, Ballygarret who died during the week .



GAA LOTTO

Carnew GAA lotto was not won, numbers were 3,12,19,26, the lucky dips were James McGing and Cloe House, the next draw is 24th May and the jackpot is €8,100, tickets can be bought on line or in any of the local shops.



21st

Happy 21st birthday to Robyn and Kenzie Stephen’s Umrigar.

Askamore Community Council

www.askamore.com



Following the success of last years scrap metal collection, we’re going to do it again and give local people the opportunity to have a clear out for summer!!

We will have a Scrap Metal collection in the car park on Saturday, May 29th from 9am – 1pm.

Get your yards & sheds cleaned out and we’ll see you there!

ITEMS COLLECTED INCLUDE:

Cookers, Gates, Engines, Bicycles, Radiators, Farm Machinery, Galvanised Sheeting, Copper piping and any other Aluminium or cast iron.

NO ELECTRICAL GOODS, FRIDGES, FREEZERS, CAR TYRES OR GAS CYLINDERS



Wednesday MASSES

Masses are back in churches from 10th May, Saturday evenings Coolfancy 6pm, Shilleagh 7pm, Carnew 8pm. Kilrush 6pm.

Sunday morning Tomacork 8.45am, Coolfancy 10am, Carnew 11.15am, Kilrush 10am, Askamore 11am.

Weekday masses in Carnew on Monday and Wednesday at 7.30pm. Tomacork Friday morning at 9am, Coolfancy Monday morning 9.30am, Shillelagh 9.30am. Kilrush 9.30 am Monday-Friday.



BINGO

Carnew GAA are holding drive in bingos on Sunday 30th May at 2pm in the Carnew Mart.Single book €10, double €15, baby €5. 1 line €30, two lines €50, full house €100, every 3rd page €200, Jackpot sheet €3 or two for €5, 1 line €50, two lines €100, full house €500. Single sheet €3 or two for €5, 1 line €50,, two lines €100, full house €200.

Please note change of venue.

Split The Pot

The lucky winner of our split the pot draw who won €282 was Jim Gilbert. Congratulations Jim!!.

The winner of our €10 voucher for Victors was Alex Dempsey and the lucky dip winner was Colin Lawrence.Our next draw is Friday 21st May.

Thank you for your continued support.