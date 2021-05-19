Cleaner wanted for immediate start in Wicklow Town

An individual is required for midweek and weekend cleaning in an office space in Wicklow Town.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience in hygiene and cleaning roles.

The job will require you to perform activities including but not limited to:

Mopping, sweeping, dusting, polishing, and vacuuming.

Ensuring that every room is cleaned to a high standard and inspected (checklist).

Making sure that there are always enough cleaning supplies.

Protecting and maintaining equipment.

Notifying management (if applicable) regarding damages or disturbances.

Adhering to health and safety standards.

Following COVID protocols.

Successful applicants will be engaged for an initial period of four hours for a midweek and weekend shift, with opportunity to increase hours in the future.

Please send applications to hello@goodco.ie.

We look forward to hearing from you.