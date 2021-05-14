Construction to begin on Arklow Water Treatment plant later this year

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald has warmly welcomed the latest statement from Irish water re the Arklow wastewater treatment plant.

He went on to say that the statement confirms that work is due to start before the year end.

Councillor Fitzgerald stated he had recently spoken to the Minister Darragh O’Brien about the plant and that he has no doubt that that he will sign off on the project when Irish Water confirm that everything is in order.

The people of Arklow have been waiting for decades for this wastewater treatment plant he stated and the provision of the plant will result in investment in the area, the provision of housing to reduce our social housing lists and also to provide private housing.

The statement from Irish Water read as follows:

Irish Water continues to progress the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant project. This new wastewater treatment plant will result in significant improvements to water quality in Arklow by ending the discharge of raw sewage directly into the Avoca River, safeguarding the environment, facilitating economic development and provide for a growing population.

The project will include the development of a new, state of the art, wastewater treatment plant that has been designed to provide an ultimate treatment capacity for a PE (population equivalent) of up to 36,000, at the Old Wallboard Factory site located at Ferrybank in Arklow, two interceptor sewer pipelines (along North and South Quay) to bring untreated wastewater to the proposed plant and a marine sea outfall pipe to safely discharge the treated wastewater effluent to the Irish Sea.

Plans for the delivery of the Arklow Wastewater Treatment plant are at an advanced stage and Irish Water is progressing through the relevant statutory process. The necessary planning, land and licences have been secured and the procurement of the construction contract is concluding. Final site surveys, which are required to help inform the design and construction methodology, are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Irish Water expects construction to begin later this year.

Michael Tinsley, Portfolio Delivery Manager with Irish Water, said “Eliminating the discharge of untreated wastewater into the River Avoca continues to be a key priority for Irish Water and this project is critical in ending this current practice and safeguarding the wastewater system in Arklow for the future. When completed, the new wastewater treatment plant will have significant benefits for both residents and businesses as well as tourists that visit the area as it will improve the water quality in the River Avoca and enable future economic growth. We will continue to work closely with the local community and will issue further updates as we progress with this vital project”.

Irish Water continues to work with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

For more information, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/projects-plans/arklow-wwtp/.