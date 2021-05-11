Construction works to begin for Avondale House and Forest Park redevelopment

Coillte, in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, are pleased to announce the commencement of construction works in the coming weeks to redevelop Avondale House and Forest Park into a state-of-the-art visitor destination for County Wicklow.

‘’With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on the construction sector, the first phase of construction is set to begin at Avondale in mid-May,’’ said Deborah Meghan, Director of Stewardship and Risk with Coillte.

‘’We are excited to get this project underway, which will significantly benefit Wicklow’s tourism offering once it has opened. In addition, we are happy to announce that Irish timber is being used predominantly in the redevelopment, with a significant proportion of this from Wicklow forests,’’ she said.

When completed the new development will take visitors ‘under’ (via a tunnel) and through the trees, to an incredible viewpoint high over the Avonmore river valley. A new ‘living history’ experience in Avondale House will share the life and times of the Parnell family to visitors in a highly engaging way and a new restaurant/café and pavilion with the story of Irish Forestry will demonstrate how Coillte is at the cutting edge of technology in managing Irelands forest estate.

The forest park will remain open throughout the redevelopment however, certain pathways and walkways will be restricted to the public as construction works get underway. Signage will be put in place to advise visitors and Coillte asks that the public keeps clear of areas under construction.

Construction works are set to continue throughout the year with an opening date of the newly redeveloped Avondale House and Forest Park expected in the spring of 2022.

For more information and for any queries about the project, please email avondale@coillte.ie