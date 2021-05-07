fbpx

Darkness into Light Wicklow plays its part

Wicklow County Council along with the wider community is delighted to support Pieta House Darkness Into Light 2021.

Buildings throughout the County will be lit up in yellow on Saturday next, 8th May, including Bray Town Hall, Greystones Civic Offices, the 19 Arches Bridge Arklow and St Patrick’s Church Wicklow. 

The campaign seeks to raise awareness and support Pieta House’s services to highlight those affected by suicide.  This annual event continues to grow and the campaign will be promoted virtually this Saturday in line  within Government guidelines.

Cllr Pat Kennedy, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council, said: “This is a vital campaign that supports and raises awareness of such an important issue in our communities”.

More information can be found on www.darknessintolight.ie

