The death of Carnew man and former Fianna Fail Wicklow Councillor Pat Doran was announced this morning.

Funeral arrangements

Removal from his home on Tuesday at 1.30pm to Tomacork Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed. Donations, if desired, to South Wicklow Hospice Homecare.

House Private Please

Please adhere to Government and HSE advice regarding Covid guidelines at all times.