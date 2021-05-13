Did you do the Lotto in Arklow this week

Did you do the lotto in Arklow for Wednesday nights draw, if you did you could be holding a ticket worth €149,448.

While the main prize of over €5 million was not won, a Match 5 + Bonus was sold at Kavanagh’s on the Wexford Road in Arklow.

Colm Kavanagh of Kavanagh’s posted on the shops Social Media page

“Somebody is going to be VERY VERY happy with their night’s work……….as WE HAVE SOLD A BIG WINNER!!!

We’ve just received confirmation from Lotto Headquarters. No winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, which was €5,042,364. But…….this is the great bit….

One lucky player has won a pretty tidy €149,448 – with a Match 5 + Bonus!The winning numbers on tonight’s Lotto were:-1 – 6 – 14 – 19 – 31 – 47 Bonus 2.”

Get checking.