Gardaí are issuing FCPN’ in Glenmalure and surrounding areas, parks are full.

Any cars parked illegally will be issued with FCPN’s or towed.

Tow trucks are on standby . .

Gardaí at Wicklow are again appealing to motorists visiting beaches or the uplands today to think of other road users, locals and pedestrians when visiting.

Parking very busy in Brittas Bay, Magheramore since 8am, approximately 30 FCPN’s already issued and 1 car towed so far.