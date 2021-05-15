Greystones School Community need certainty

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD responded to the latest update from the Department of Education regarding the accommodation for Greystones Community National School and Greystones Community College.

Minister Harris said:

“I welcome the fact construction work has finally started on the 16 classroom modular building for Greystones Community College. This is to be completed for the new school year in August, but public representatives, parents and the local community have serious questions about the timeline for the delivery of these buildings.

We know the timeframe is tight for the delivery of these modular buildings and along with my Oireachtas colleagues we are demanding maximum transparency regarding the timetable and delivery of these buildings. The Department has agreed to meet with the principals of the Greystones Community College and Greystones Community National School on a weekly basis to update them on the progress going forward”.

The School Building Unit have also advised that the building for the Greystones Community National School is now to be handed over to the Department of Education and that a controlled fire test has now been booked for the week commencing June 14th. Subject to this fire test being successful the Greystones CNS building will be fit for occupation.

Minister Harris concluded:

“There has been positive progress but I will remain vigilant to ensure that Greystones Community College and Greystones Community National School students are in their new buildings in autumn 2021”