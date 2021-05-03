Irish Water progressing with essential works at Vartry water treatment plant to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in the GDA

(29 April 2021) Irish Water working in partnership with Dublin City Council is carrying out essential works at Vartry water treatment plant as part of the upgrade of the 150 year old Vartry Water Supply scheme. The works involve the installation of pipework that will facilitate the connection of the new Vartry Treatment Plant to the existing water distribution network. In order to safely facilitate these works, a plant shut down is required. These essential works are being delivered in adherence with current HSE and government COVID-19 advice.

The works are scheduled to take place on Thursday, 6 May between 8am and 6pm.

Irish Water in collaboration with Wicklow County Council and the Dublin Local Authorities have reconfigured the network to maintain normal supply to as many customers as possible and treated drinking water reservoirs will be filled to their maximum in advance of the works starting.

Irish Water is appealing to all customers in the following areas to conserve water as their drinking water supply is dependent on reservoir storage for the duration of the works; Callowhill: Newtown Mount Kennedy; Cronroe; Rathnew; Broomhall; Priestnewtown; Kilcoole; Drummin; Kilmurray; Enniskerry; Bray; Greystones; and surrounding areas in Wicklow and the following locations in South Dublin; Rathmichael; Kilbogett; Shankill; Shanganagh; Cabinteely; Kill Lane; Cornel Court and surrounding areas.

While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute. Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at https://www.water.ie/conservation/

Whilst every effort has been made to minimise the impact of these works some customers in the following locations may be impacted by low water pressure and outages for the duration of the works; Monolin Roundwood Road Newtownmountkennedy; Pallamero; Fassaroe; St Valeries; Callowhill; Timmore Lane; Killiskey Ashford; Newtown Mount Kennedy and surrounding areas on higher ground in Wicklow and the following areas around Ballyman in South Dublin; Corke Abbey; Woodbrook Glen; Old Connaught; Thornhill Road; Ballyman Road; Allies River Road and the Dublin Road from Corke Abbey Avenue to Crinken Lane as well as areas off the Dublin Road.

Following these works it may take a number of hours for normal water supply to return to all impacted properties. Given the size of the network some impacted customers may continue to experience disruption to their supply until the early hours of Friday, 7 May, 2021.

Speaking about the works, John O’ Donoghue, Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said, “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and working in partnership with Wicklow County Council and the Dublin Local Authorities we will make every effort to minimise any disruption that these necessary works may cause. The delivery of this work is an essential part of Irish Water’s upgrade of the 150 year old Vartry Water Supply scheme. The new Vartry treatment plant is scheduled to be completed later this year and will help to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in the GDA ensuring a safer more sustainable water supply into the future.”

Irish Water started construction work on a new Vartry water treatment plant in September 2018. The construction of the new water treatment plant is part of an investment of over €150 million in the upgrade of the Vartry Water Supply Scheme to ensure a safe and sustainable water supply for the North Wicklow and South Dublin areas. Works are at an advanced stage and are currently on track for completion later this year.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/