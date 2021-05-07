Libraries to re-open on Monday

The following arrangements are in place for Wicklow County Council Offices and the Municipal District Offices for week commencing Monday, 10th May, 2021.

Members of the public are asked not to visit Council offices during the period of Level 5 restrictions. Services to the public are by appointment only until further notice.

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow: Opening hours Monday to Friday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.00pm to 4.00pm by appointment only. The Central Customer Service area will facilitate members of the public by appointment presenting for Housing, Planning and Environmental services. Where possible payments can be made electronically or by phone. Motor taxation can and should be renewed online during Level 5 restrictions or submitted by post. Planning applications can also be submitted by post. If attending for an appointment members of the public will be required to complete a brief health and safety questionnaire regarding COVID-19 in order to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus. This information will be retained on file for 30 days to facilitate contact tracing if necessary but will then be destroyed. Face coverings must be worn at all times if attending council buildings.

Municipal District Offices: The Municipal District offices at Bray, Greystones, Arklow, Wicklow and Baltinglass/Blessington are open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.00pm to 4.00pm by appointment only. In line with the current government guidelines, outdoor staff are limited to carrying out essential emergency works only.

Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk: The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk remains partially closed, it is perfectly safe to walk from Bray along the Cliff Walk as far as Windgates steps. From there walkers can take the alternative Bray Head Looped Trail, which can be quite challenging or return on the Cliff Walk back to Bray. The Greystones side of the Cliff Walk is extremely dangerous and is closed in certain spots. The Council continue to assess and have put in place measures for the short-term protection of the public and are actively pursuing an alternative route for the sections of the walk which are currently closed due to erosion.

The patience and co-operation of the public is appreciated during this partial closure.

Car Parks atBrittas Bay North, Brittas Bay South and Glendalough – summer season begins in all of the aforementioned carparks on 1st May, 2021 and charging into the carparks will be reintroduced.

Re-opening Business: Outdoor tables and chairs licensing under Section 254, to support social distancing for business to re-open, is extended to the end of September 2021.

Outdoor Dining: Applications for funding under the Outdoor Seating and Accessories for Tourism and Hospitality Business Scheme opened on the 12th April and will remain open until 30th September, 2021. Funding up to €4,000 or 75% of costs is available to eligible applicants. Fáilte Ireland in partnership with local authorities across the country is working to assist town centre hospitality businesses to increase their outdoor seating capacity while providing a safe environment for shoppers and diners. The key aim of the scheme is to provide support to individual hospitality and tourism businesses towards the cost of equipment to provide additional outdoor seating and facilitate individual businesses to increase their outdoor dining capacity for the summer of 2021. Please note that applicants who wish to place seating and/or furniture on public property must have a Section 254 license in place; applicants who wish to place seating and/or furniture on private property must have satisfied all necessary planning requirements. More information can be found on www.wicklow.ie/Living/ConsultationHub

Housing Services, Bray Municipal District: Members of the public are asked to make contact in advance at braymdhousing@wicklowcoco.ie or by telephoning (01) 2744900 if they wish to make an appointment to meet with a member of the housing staff in the Bray Municipal District Offices.

Motor taxation services, Blessington Municipal District: For Motor Tax Transactions that cannot be submitted by post or renewed online, Members of the public are asked to make contact in advance at blessingtonmd@wicklowcoco.ie or by telephoning (045) 891222 for an appointment.

Libraries: Wicklow County Council Library Service is delighted to announce that from Monday, 10th May 2021 we will re-open, operating a Browse & Borrow service at all of our 13 library branches. This means:

– Customers can come in and browse the shelves and borrow.

– Customers can return library items.

– Remote printing is available, where technology allows.

-Study spaces and computer use are unavailable for now, but we hope to be able to reintroduce this in the near future.

Please refer to individual library branches for opening times as some may have changed, details on https://www.wicklow.ie/Living/Services/Libraries/Library-Branches

“Grow it Forward” Campaign – The “Grow it Forward” campaign for Wicklow County Council is up and running, as part of a national campaign under Healthy Ireland. It’s being operated from Greystones library for East and South Wicklow, or Blessington library for West Wicklow. We’ll arrange for a Grow It Yourself kit to be sent to you. Each kit is a large envelope that contains five packs of seeds (tomatoes, beetroot, carrot, peas and oriental greens), 10 gift labels (for sharing), and a Growing Guide. If interested in taking part, email Fiona in Greystones (fscannell@wicklowcoco.ie ), or Deirdre in Blessington (dpriestley@wicklowcoco.ie), giving your full address and Eircode.

Community Call hours: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues and will operate Monday to Friday 9.00 am to 5.00pm. Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons.

‘Keep Well’ Campaign: Remember to look after your mental health and wellbeing. Find out what is available in your local community by visiting www.wicklow.ie/wellbeing for tips and resources on how to stay connected, mind your mood, or switch off and take part in activities either indoor or outdoor. Recipes and tips on eating well can be found there also.

Members of the public can contact our offices via the following numbers/email addresses:

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow. Telephone Email Customer Service 0404 20100 customerservice@wicklowcoco.ie Housing 0404 20120 Housing2@wicklowcoco.ie Planning 0404 20148 Plandev@wicklowcoco.ie Local Enterprise Office (LEO) 0404 30800 enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie Motor Taxation (Motor taxation can be renewed online and or posted to County Buildings for processing.) 0404 20141 for Motor tax queries motortax@wicklowcoco.ie Revenue 0404 20128 for Revenue queries Revenue@wicklowcoco.ie Environment 0404 20236 env@wicklowcoco.ie Transportation 0404 20181 transadmin@wicklowcoco.ie

Municipal District Offices Contact numbers Email Bray Municipal District 01 2744900 braymd@wicklowcoco.ie Arklow Municipal District 0402 42700 Arklowmunicipaldistrict@wicklowcoco.ie Greystones Municipal District 01 2876694 greystonesmd@wicklowcoco.ie Baltinglass Municipal District 045 891222 baltinglassMD@wicklowcoco.ie Blessington Office 045 891222 blessington@wicklowcoco.ie Tinahely Office 0402 38174 tinahely@wicklowcoco.ie Wicklow Municipal District 0404 20173 wicklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie

Recycling Facilities at Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere remain open this Saturday and on weekdays. Further details are available on the Council’s Website.

Your Local Enterprise Office: The LEO is the first stop shop for business supports and offers a range of supports to business impacted by COVID-19 including training, mentoring, answering customs queries and access to funding.

For more information on these supports please see: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Financial-Supports/COVID-19/ and https://www.localenterprise.ie/response/

Please call 0404 30800 or email: enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie to start the conversation.

Wicklow County Council would like to thank members of the public in advance for their patience and understanding. The safety of our employees and members of the public remains our priority. Measures will be kept under review in accordance with Government announcements.

Members of the public are asked to adhere to Level 5 Restrictions, stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes or for exercise.

Further information in relation to all Wicklow County Council Services are available on the Council’s website: www.wicklow.ie